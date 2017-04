Podvodné emaily hľadajúce dediča rozprávkového bohatstva

Už viac ako 5 rokov sa na internete pohybuje obrovské množstvo spamu, ktoré prichádza z viacerých miest. Takmer identická je jeho podoba z počiatku predstavujúca nejakého bankára, ktorý rieši pozostalosť po tragickom úmrtí nejakého boháča bez priameho dediča, alebo rovno celej jeho rodiny pri leteckej katastrofe. V ďalšej časti emailu vysvetľuje, že tieto peniaze môžete získať aj vy, no potrebuje na vás kontaktné údaje, osobné údaje a ďalšie informácie. Kým jeden email žiada aj vaše bankové konto, iný potrebuje aj nejaké prehlásenie, že šlo o vašu rodinu. Samozrejme, že len ťažko môžete dostať na svoj účet niekoľko miliónov dolárov len tak. Predsa sa však nájdu ľudia, čo tomu veria a s takýmto človekom komunikujú.

Aj v slovenčine… či skôr “v slovenčine”

Email sa začal pred dvoma rokmi objavovať aj v slovenčine. Samozrejme, že ide o veľmi zlú translatorom preloženú verziu pôvodnej anglickej verzie. Hoci na podobe emailu sa skôr zasmejeme, stále aj takýto email presvedčil minimálne jedného Slováka,aby svoje údaje poslal. Na šťastie v takom znení, že nemohlo dôjsť k ich zneužitiu. Podvodné emaily tohto druhu sa samozrejme objavujú aj v českej verzii, v prípade ak si myslia, že končia v schránke Čecha, aj keď môže ísť o Slováka využívajúceho emailových služieb na Centrum.cz alebo seznam.cz.

FROM MR JOHN LOBO

Forgive my indignation if this message comes to you as a surprise and if it might offend you without your prior consent and writing through this channel.

I am MR JOHN LOBO From the auditing section of a bank here in Abidjan Cote d’Ivoire.

With due respect and regards, I have decided to contact you on a business transaction that will be very beneficial to both of us at the end of the transaction.

During our investigation and auditing in the bank, my department came across a very huge sum of money belonging to a deceased person, a foreigner who died on 31st October 1999 in plane crash and the fund has been dormant in his account with the bank without any claim of the fund either from his family or relation before our discovery to this development.

Although personally, I kept this information secret within myself and partners to enable the whole plans and idea be profitable and successful during the time of execution. The amount involved is

($12.5Million United States Dollars) (Twelve million five hundred thousand United States dollars only) As it may interest you to know that I got your contact address through Portuguese embassy and I believe that you will be viable and capable to champion a business of such magnitude without any problem.

Meanwhile all the whole arrangement to put claim over this fund as the bona fide next of kin to the deceased, get the required approval and transfer this money to a foreign account has been put in place and directives/needed information will be relayed to you as soon as you indicate your interest and willingness to assist us and also benefit yourself to this great business opportunity.

In fact, I could have done this deal alone but because of my position in this country as a civil servant, we are not allowed to operate a foreign account and would eventually raise an eye brow on my side during the time of transfer because I work in this bank. This is the actual reason why it requires a second party or fellow who will forward claims to the bank as the next of kin to the deceased foreign and also present a foreign account where he will need the money to be re-transferred into on his request as it may be, after due verification and clarification to designated bank account. I will not fail to inform you that this transaction is 100% risk free.

On smooth conclusion of this transaction, you will be entitled to 20% of the total sum as gratification, while 5% will be set aside to take care of the expenses that may arise during the time of the transfer such as telephone bills etc, while 75% will be for me and my partners. Please, you have been advised to keep top secret as we are still in service and intend to retire from service after we conclude this deal with you. I will be monitoring the whole situation here in the bank until you confirm the money in your account and ask me to come down to your country for subsequent sharing of the fund according to percentages previously indicated and further investment, either in your country or any other country you may advise to invest on.

All other necessary information will be sent to you when I hear from you.

Yours Faithfully,

MR JOHN LOBO.